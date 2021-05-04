ANZ's cash profit more than doubles as bank unleashes bad debt provisions

Adds details on release of bad debt provisions, background

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX on Wednesday said its first-half cash profit more than doubled as the lender released funds it had previously set aside to cover potential loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Record-low interest rates, high government spending and the country's success in controlling the pandemic have fueled an economic recovery and lifted the housing market, helping Australian banks recover from last year's slump.

Cash profit from continuing operations came in at A$2.99 billion for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$1.41 billion a year ago, but missed a Reuters poll estimate of A$3.19 billion.

ANZ, the country's fourth-largest bank, reported a net bad debt provision release of A$491 million ($378.66 million) over the half year, a sharp rebound from the A$1.67 billion charge it took last year.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of its spare cash, rose to 12.4% at the end of March from 11.7% at Dec. 31.

Last month, the bank had warned that its cash profit would take an A$817 million hit, largely from losses on its investment in a Malaysian bank that was involved in the 1MDB scandal.

ANZ declared an interim dividend of 70 Australian cents per share, up from 25 Australian cents last year.

($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars)

