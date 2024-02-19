News & Insights

ANZ's buyout of Suncorp bank unit approved by Australian competition tribunal

February 19, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - ANZ Group's ANZ.AX A$4.9 billion ($3.20 billion) buyout of Suncorp's SUN.AX banking business was approved by the Australian Competition Tribunal on Tuesday, allowing the bank to press on with the takeover of its significant rival.

