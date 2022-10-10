ANZ, Westpac investors call for climate risk resolution at AGMs

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in two of Australia's 'big four' banks on Monday requested a resolution be put forth at the companies' upcoming annual general meetings to push them to disclose how they would avoid financing new or expanded fossil fuel projects.

Australia and New Zealand Banking ANZ.AX, the country's fourth-largest lender, said the resolution was proposed by shareholders holding about 0.01% of its shares, while No.3 bank Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX also said it received a similar request.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.