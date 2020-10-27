ANZ to take $376.4 mln hit to second-half cash profit

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it expects to take an after-tax hit of A$528 million ($376.41 million) to its cash profit in the second half, primarily due to remediation costs.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX said on Tuesday it expects to take an after-tax hit of A$528 million ($376.41 million) to its cash profit in the second half, primarily due to remediation costs.

The announcement from Australia's fourth-largest bank, just two days before its full-year results are due, reflects continued pressure on bank margins amid record-low interest rates and credit losses due to the pandemic.

The A$528 million hit to cash profit also includes charges related to changes to the application of its software amortization policy and a write-down of goodwill in ANZ's Pacific business, the bank said.

In aggregate, these items would have a 5 basis point impact on its common equity tier-one capital ratio.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX has said it would take an $870 million hit to cash earnings in the second half, while National Australia Bank NAB.AX also warned of an $188 million charge for the same period last week.

ANZ will report full-year results on Oct. 29.

($1=1.4027 Australian dollars)

