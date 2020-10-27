ANZ to take $376.4 mln hit to second-half cash profit

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it expects to take an after tax hit of A$528 million ($376.41 million) to its cash profit in the second half, primarily due to remediation costs.

Australia's fourth-largest bank said these items would have a 5 basis point impact on its common equity tier-one capital ratio.

