Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) announced a new A$100 billion ($67.63 billion) sustainable solutions target on Friday to help customers in lowering their carbon emissions by 2030.

($1 = 1.4786 Australian dollars)

