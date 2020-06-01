ANZ to sell NZ asset finance unit to Shinsei Bank for $479 mln

June 2 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX on Tuesday agreed to sell its New Zealand based asset finance unit for NZ$762 million ($479 million) to Japanese financial institution Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T.

The sale provides about A$439 million ($298.08 million) of Level 2 Group CET1 capital, the lender said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5911 New Zealand dollars)

($1 = 1.4728 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

