Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX on Friday said it had set up a $711-million lending facility for Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and LG Energy Solution's 373220.KS electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

