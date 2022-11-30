ANZ suspends release of Australia job ads data due to review

November 30, 2022 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX said on Thursday it has suspended the release of its monthly job advertisements survey due to a review, as it explores the opportunity to work with a new data provider.

ANZ did not publish the job ads figures for October.

