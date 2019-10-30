ANZ second-half profit hurt by low interest rates, "intense" competition

Adds CEO quote, details on home loans, background on remediation, competition

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX on Thursday reported a near 3% drop in second-half cash profit and said record low interest rates along with "intense competition" would continue to impact its profitability.

Remediation payouts to customers also pressured the lender's bottom line, as Australia's Big Four banks continue to pay the price for wrongful practices exposed by a powerful inquiry into the country's financial sector.

ANZ maintained its final dividend at A$0.80 per share and said cash profit from continuing operations for the full year remained flat at A$6.47 billion.

"This has been a challenging year of slow economic growth, increased competition, regulatory change and global uncertainty," ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said.

Competition is ramping up from smaller lenders and foreign players looking to grow their home loan businesses while the big banks deal with increased regulatory scrutiny following the inquiry.

ANZ said it saw a steady recovery in home loan applications in recent months, with that momentum expected to be maintained into 2020 while Australian home prices recover thanks to record low rates and looser lending rules.

"Geopolitical tensions will also place pressure on earnings given our exposure to global trade," Elliott said.

Cash profit from continuing operations for the six months ending Sept. 30 fell to A$2.91 billion ($2.01 billion), compared to an estimate of A$2.93 billion, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

