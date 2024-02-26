ANZ says ex-New Zealand PM John Key to retire from its boards

Updates with detail on appointments

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian bank ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX said on Tuesday that former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key will retire from all its boards in mid-March after being with the lender for about six years in various capacities.

Key, who was New Zealand's prime minister for about eight years till late 2016, was appointed chair of ANZ Bank New Zealand in January 2018. He joined the ANZ Group as an independent, non-executive director a month later.

Scott St John will replace Key as chair of ANZ Bank New Zealand effective March 14 and will join the ANZ Group board effective March 25.

St John is currently chair of electricity generator Mercury NZ LtdMCY.NZ and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare CorpFPH.NZ. He will step down from the board of dairy giant Fonterra FCG.NZas independent director in late March.

