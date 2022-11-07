Markets

ANZ raises 2 bln euros in covered bond deal -term sheet

November 07, 2022 — 11:37 pm EST

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX has raised 2 billion euros ($2 billion) in a covered bond transaction, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

ANZ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two-year deal finalised early on Tuesday was priced at the mid-swap rate plus 14 basis points, the term sheet showed.

The final pricing was slightly below the mid swap rate plus 17 basis points flagged to investors when the deal was launched.

Covered bonds are securities issued by banks and backed by mortgage or public-sector loans that remain on the balance sheet of the bank issuing the bond.

The proceeds from the bonds are typically cheaper than traditional funding and used to fund mortgages. The issuer keeps control of the assets and can change the make-up of the loan pool as well as alter loan terms.

ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC worked on the deal.

