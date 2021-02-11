ANZ New Zealand admits to misrepresentations over credit card insurance charges -regulator

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PRAVEEN MENON

New Zealand's financial markets regulator on Friday said the local unit of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group admitted to breaching certain laws by misleading some customers over credit card insurance charges.

The regulator is seeking a penalty charge of NZ$280,000 for the case, with the decision of the court still pending.

ANZ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

