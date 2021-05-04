ANZ HY Profit Up 90%

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.(ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported that its profit after tax for the half Year ended 31 March 2021 rose to A$2.94 billion or 98.4 cents per share, from A$1.55 billion or 51.5 cents per share in the prior year.

The latest-period included net credit provision release of A$491 million, compared to credit impairment charge of A$1.67 billion last year.

Cash profit for the period surged to A$2.98 billion from A$1.32 billion in the prior year.

But, net interest income declined to A$6.99 billion from A$7.22 billion in the previous year.

The Group announced a proposed fully franked 2021 Interim Dividend of 70 cents per share.

ANZ also announced that the Dividend Reinvestment Plan will continue to operate forthe Interim 2021 Dividend at no discount and that it plans to neutralise the impact of the ordinary shares allocated under the DRP.

