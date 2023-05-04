ANZ HY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the company for half year ended 31 March 2023 rose to A$3.55 billion or 112.8 cents per share from A$3.53 billion or 116.7 cents per share in the prior year.

ANZ Chief Executive Officer, Shayne Elliott, said, "The next six months will be more difficult than the last. Competition in retail banking is as intense as it has ever been, both in Australia and New Zealand."

Cash profit from continuing operations for half year ended 31 March 2023 grew to A$3.82 billion from A$3.11 billion in the prior year.

Net interest income for the period was A$8.50 billion up from A$7.10 billion in the prior year. But other operating income was A$1.50 billion down from A$2.31 billion last year.

The company said its board considers an interim dividend of 81 cents per share is appropriate for the current operating conditions. ANZ also stated the Dividend Reinvestment Plan will continue to apply for the Interim 2023.

