ANZ HY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported a profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the half year ended 31 March 2022 of A$3.53 billion or 117.7 cents per share up from A$2.94 billion or 98.4 cents per share in the previous year.

Cash profit for the period grew to A$3.11 billion from A$2.98 billion last year.

Operating income was A$9.54 billion up from A$8.37 billion in the previous year.

Net interest income grew to A$7.10 billion from A$6.99 billion in the prior year.

ANZ's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was strong at 11.5% and Cash Return on Equity was 10%. The proposed Interim Dividend is 72 cents per share, fully franked.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.