Markets

ANZ HY Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported a profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the half year ended 31 March 2022 of A$3.53 billion or 117.7 cents per share up from A$2.94 billion or 98.4 cents per share in the previous year.

Cash profit for the period grew to A$3.11 billion from A$2.98 billion last year.

Operating income was A$9.54 billion up from A$8.37 billion in the previous year.

Net interest income grew to A$7.10 billion from A$6.99 billion in the prior year.

ANZ's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was strong at 11.5% and Cash Return on Equity was 10%. The proposed Interim Dividend is 72 cents per share, fully franked.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular