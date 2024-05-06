News & Insights

Markets

ANZ HY Profit Down; To Buy Back Up To A$2 Bln Of Shares

May 06, 2024 — 11:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the half year ended 31 March 2024 declined to A$3.41 billion or 111.5 cents per share from A$3.56 billion or 113.0 cents per share in the previous year.

Cash profit for the period was A$3.55 billion, down from A$3.83 billion in the prior year.

Net interest income for the period was A$7.90 billion down from A$8.50 billion in the prior year. But other operating income for the period was A$2.11 billion up from A$1.50 billion in the previous year.

ANZ announced it intends to buy back up to A$2 billion of shares on-market as part of its capital management plan.

The Board has proposed an Interim Dividend of 83 cents per share, partially franked at 65%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.