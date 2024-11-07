ANZ Group’s Financial Insights Revealed in Latest Disclosure

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has released its APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure, reflecting its financial standing as of September 30, 2024. This disclosure provides insights into the bank’s risk management and capital adequacy under Basel III standards, which are crucial for investors monitoring the bank’s financial health.

