News & Insights

Stocks
ANZGF

ANZ Group Updates Broker Details for Share Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced an update to their buy-back arrangement, including the appointment of UBS Securities Australia Limited and Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited as the brokers for the transaction. The buy-back pertains to the company’s ordinary fully paid shares, as indicated in their latest ASX update. This move could signify strategic financial maneuvering by ANZ, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

For further insights into AU:ANZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANZGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.