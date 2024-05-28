ANZ Group Updates Broker Details for Share Buy-Back

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced an update to their buy-back arrangement, including the appointment of UBS Securities Australia Limited and Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited as the brokers for the transaction. The buy-back pertains to the company’s ordinary fully paid shares, as indicated in their latest ASX update. This move could signify strategic financial maneuvering by ANZ, potentially impacting its stock market performance.

