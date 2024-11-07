ANZ Group Unveils New Zealand Financial Performance

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has released its latest financial statements for ANZ New Zealand, covering the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. This release provides key insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction in the New Zealand market. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this information valuable for assessing ANZ’s market positioning and future prospects.

