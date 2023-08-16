News & Insights

ANZ Group reports higher lending volumes as housing, commercial loans jump

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX on Thursday reported a strong lending volume momentum, outlining higher housing and institutional net loans and advances, coupled with rising customer deposits.

The country's fourth-largest bank, however, is dealing with rising financial stress among mortgage customers.

Mortgage late repayments past 90 days ticked higher in the June quarter, although still below historic levels.

The bank said net loans and advances for its Australia retail and commercial segment grew 2% in the third quarter, while it logged a rise in customer deposits across all divisions.

The company's shareholders in December had voted to establish a new holding company to segregate its banking and non-banking operations, a method several global banks have adopted.

The bank, which is facing regulatory headwinds in its acquisition of insurer Suncorp's SUN.AX banking arm, said its common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of spare cash, was 13.5% as at June-end, down from 13.2% as at March-end.

