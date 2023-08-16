News & Insights

ANZ Group reports higher lending volumes as housing, commercial loans jump

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

August 16, 2023 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX on Thursday reported a strong lending volume momentum, outlining higher housing and institutional net loans and advances, coupled with rising customer deposits.

The country's fourth-largest bank said net loans and advances for its Australia retail and commercial segment grew 2% in the third quarter, while it logged a rise in customer deposits across all divisions.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.