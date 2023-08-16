ANZ Group reports higher lending volumes as housing, commercial loans jump

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX on Thursday reported a strong lending volume momentum, outlining higher housing and institutional net loans and advances, coupled with rising customer deposits.

The country's fourth-largest bank said net loans and advances for its Australia retail and commercial segment grew 2% in the third quarter, while it logged a rise in customer deposits across all divisions.

