ANZ Group Releases New Zealand Bank Disclosure Statement

November 07, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has released its New Zealand Branch Registered Bank Disclosure Statement for the year ending September 30, 2024. This disclosure provides insights into the financial health and operations of ANZBGL’s New Zealand branch, which is of interest to investors and market analysts.

