ANZ Group names Optus' Paul O'Sullivan as new chairman

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd on Thursday named Paul O'Sullivan, the current chair of Singapore Telecommunications-owned Optus, to succeed its Chairman David Gonski, who would retire in October.

Gonski, who has been ANZ chairman since 2014, would leave after finalisation of the lender's full-year results, the bank said.

O'Sullivan currently serves on the board of Australian soft-drink bottler Coca-Cola Amatil CCL.AX and has previously held senior roles at Singapore Telecommunications, including the chief executive of its Optus division.

