ANZ Group HY Profit Increases, Cash Profit Edges Up

(RTTNews) - ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZ.AX) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the first-half of fiscal year 2025 increased to A$3.642 billion or 119.3 cents per share from A$3.407 billion or 111.5 cents per share last year.

Cash profit for the period was A$3.568 billion compared to A$3.552 billion in the prior year. Cash earnings per share was 117.0 cents compared to 116.0 cents in the previous year.

Net interest income for the period was A$8.869 billion up from A$7.899 billion in the previous year. Other operating income was A$2.310 billion compared to A$2.246 billion last year.

ANZ announced a proposed 2025 Interim Dividend of 83 cents per share, partially franked at 70%.

