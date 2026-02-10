Is ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is one of 855 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANZGY's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ANZGY has gained about 10.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.7% on average. This means that ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.4%.

For Bank of Nova Scotia, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 103 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.3% so far this year, so ANZGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bank of Nova Scotia falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #38. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.4%.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR and Bank of Nova Scotia could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

