ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ANZGY) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 17.87

The average one-year price target for ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ANZGY) has been revised to 17.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 16.90 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.98 to a high of 20.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.77% from the latest reported closing price of 18.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANZGY is 0.23%, an increase of 5,501.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.57% to 451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGY by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGY by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGY by 38.20% over the last quarter.

SGHIX - Sextant Global High Income Fund holds 15K shares.

