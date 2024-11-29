News & Insights

ANZ Group Holdings Issues New Ordinary Shares

November 29, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has announced the issuance of 2,397,238 new ordinary fully paid shares as of November 26, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position. Investors in the financial markets will find this development noteworthy as it may influence ANZ’s stock performance.

