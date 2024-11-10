ANZ Group Holdings to Host 2024 AGM in December

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, slated for December 19 at the Melbourne Convention Centre. This meeting offers a significant opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s leadership and discuss future strategies. Investors and market enthusiasts will be watching closely for insights into ANZ’s upcoming plans.

