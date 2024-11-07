ANZ Group Holdings Declares Upcoming Dividend Payment

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.83 per share, payable on December 20, 2024. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date set for November 13, 2024, and the record date on November 14, 2024. The payment will include an unfranked portion sourced from the company’s conduit foreign income account.

