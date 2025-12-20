ANZ Group Holdings (ANZGF) Price Target Increased by 27.59% to 23.81

The average one-year price target for ANZ Group Holdings (OTCPK:ANZGF) has been revised to $23.81 / share. This is an increase of 27.59% from the prior estimate of $18.66 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.04 to a high of $28.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.70% from the latest reported closing price of $18.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANZ Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANZGF is 0.34%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 250,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,075K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,773K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGF by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 26,787K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,455K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGF by 6.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,222K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,982K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGF by 1.79% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,109K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGF by 1.16% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 9,746K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,416K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZGF by 6.44% over the last quarter.

