ANZ Group Holdings Announces 2024 Dividend Plans

November 07, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings announced a 2024 Final Dividend of 83 cents per share, which is partially franked. They will continue their Dividend Reinvestment and Bonus Option Plans without discounts, and will neutralize the impact of new shares issued under these plans. Shareholders have until November 15, 2024, to manage their participation in these programs.

