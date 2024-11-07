ANZ Group Highlights Corporate Governance Commitment

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has released its updated corporate governance statement, highlighting its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. The company ensures transparency by providing detailed disclosures on its website, including the board’s roles and responsibilities, and agreements with directors and executives. This commitment to robust governance practices is aimed at fostering trust among shareholders and enhancing overall corporate oversight.

