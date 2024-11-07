ANZ Group Highlights 2024 Climate Disclosures

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has unveiled its 2024 Climate-related Financial Disclosures, emphasizing the company’s commitment to transparency in environmental and governance practices. This release underlines ANZ’s focus on addressing climate change issues, which can be pivotal for investors interested in sustainable finance.

