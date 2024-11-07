News & Insights

Markets

ANZ Group FY Profit Down

November 07, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZ.AX) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2024 declined to A$6.54 billion or 215.1 cents per share from A$7.11 billion or 227.4 cents per share in the prior year.

Cash profit was A$6.73 billion compared to A$7.41 billion in the previous year.

Operating income for the year was A$20.55 billion compared to A$20.47 billion in the prior year.

Net interest income for the year was A$16.07 billion down from A$16.57 billion in the previous year.

The board has proposed final dividend of 83 cents per share, partially franked at 70%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.