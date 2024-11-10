ANZ Group Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held in person on December 19th at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre. The company encourages shareholders to participate either in person or by proxy if unable to attend. This meeting presents an opportunity for shareholders to engage directly with the board and influence company decisions.

