ANZ FY Profit Edges Down

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the full year ended 30 September 2023 slightly decreased to A$7.10 billion or 227.2 cents per share from A$7.12 billion or 233.2 cents per share in the prior year.

But cash Profit from continuing operations was A$7.41 billion, up 14% from the prior year.

Annual net interest income grew to A$16.58 billion from A$14.87 billion in the prior year.

Other operating income for the year declined to A$3.57 billion from A$4.24 billion in the previous year.

ANZ said its board proposed a final dividend of 94 cents be paid on each eligible fully paid ANZ ordinary share. The final dividend is comprised of an 81 cents per share dividend partially franked at 65% and an additional one-off unfranked dividend of 13 cents per share.

The final dividend will be paid on 22 December 2023 to owners of ordinary shares at the close of business on 17 November 2023 (record date), and carries New Zealand imputation credits of NZD 11 cents per ordinary share.

