ANZ flags $163 mln impact with H1 results due to AmBank investment

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said that it would record a financial impact of A$212 million ($163.41 million) with its first half results due to its investment in Malaysia's AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank).

AmBank on Friday agreed to pay $700 million to the Malaysian government to settle claims regarding its involvement in a financial scandal at state fund 1MDB.

($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars)

