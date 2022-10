Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX was fined A$25 million ($16 million) by the federal court for failing to provide agreed benefits to customers with offset transaction accounts, Australia's market regulator said on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.5657 Australian dollars)

