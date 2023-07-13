ANZ economists see Australia interest rates on hold for extended period

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is now likely to keep interest rates at 4.1% for an extended period rather than raising them further, analysts at Australian and New Zealand Bank said on Friday in a change of view.

Adam Boyton, ANZ head of Australian economics, said it was still possible the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could raise rates at its next meeting in August but that economic events and the RBA's recent communication suggested a pause was likely.

"It reflects an assessment of the economy based on a deterioration in forward-looking labour market indicators, good news on the global inflation front and increasing anecdotal evidence that the most recent rate hikes have had an impact on consumer behaviour," Boyton said in a note.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

