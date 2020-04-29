ANZ defers interim dividend decision, first-half profit slumps

Adds chairman comment, background

April 30 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX deferred a decision on its interim dividend and posted a 60% fall in first-half cash profit on Thursday, as bad loan charges rose due to economic challenges triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bad debt charges surged nearly four times to 0.53% of loans during the period, higher than analyst expectations of 0.45% from a Reuters poll.

Australia's fourth-largest lender, which has maintained an 80 Australian cents per share interim dividend since 2016, deferred a decision on the dividend pending some clarity on the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

ANZ's move comes after regulators urged banks to delay dividend payouts or use buffers like dividend reinvestment plans to ensure they have sufficient capital to continue essential functions.

The Melbourne-based lender said it will provide an update on the interim dividend in August.

"This decision is not about our current financial position and ANZ has not received any concerns from APRA regarding our level of capital," ANZ Chairman David Gonski said.

Australian banks, grappling with hefty compensation costs after years of financial misconduct and record low interest rates, now see margins threatened as a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus leads to rising unemployment, slowing business and more bad loans.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell 60.3% to A$1.41 billion, lower than an estimate of A$2.30 billion by 7 analysts from a Reuters poll.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of the bank's spare cash, fell to 10.8% at March 31 from 11.4% at Sept. 30, 2019.

