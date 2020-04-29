ANZ defers interim dividend decision, first-half profit slumps

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd deferred a decision on its interim dividend and posted a 60.3% fall in first-half cash profit on Thursday, as provisions for bad loans rose due to economic challenges triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

April 30 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX deferred a decision on its interim dividend and posted a 60.3% fall in first-half cash profit on Thursday, as provisions for bad loans rose due to economic challenges triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's fourth-largest bank said it will provide an update on its interim dividend in August. Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a dividend of 38 Australian cents per share, compared to a payout of 80 Australian cents last year.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, was A$1.41 billion for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.56 billion a year earlier. It missed an estimate of A$2.30 billion by 7 analysts from a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters