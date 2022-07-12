ANZ confirms talks with KKR for MYOB buyout, says yet to reach agreement

Adds details from media reports, background, share move

July 13 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX on Wednesday confirmed that it was in discussions with U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N for a potential acquisition of Australian software firm MYOB Group.

ANZ, however, added that it was yet to reach an agreement with KKR, which in 2019 had taken MYOB private in one of its biggest acquisitions in Australia at the time.

The confirmation comes weeks after media reports about the potential transaction, which would value the Australia-based accounting software maker at more than A$4 billion ($2.70 billion).

The deal talks come at a time when ANZ is trying to boost its lending operations, as rising rates put the housing market, its main source of revenue, into reverse gear.

KKR declined to provide additional details on the deal.

Jefferies analysts had said last month the deal would be negative for ANZ, adding that banks do not necessarily need to own accounting platforms as they have products which take data from such platforms to approve loans and accurately access cash flow risks.

ANZ slipped 0.5% to A$22.6 on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.4830 Australian dollars)

