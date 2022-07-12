US Markets
KKR

ANZ confirms discussions with KKR for MYOB buyout

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd confirmed on Wednesday that it was in discussions with U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co for a potential acquisition of Australian software firm MYOB Group.

July 13 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX confirmed on Wednesday that it was in discussions with U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N for a potential acquisition of Australian software firm MYOB Group.

ANZ, however, added it was yet to reach an agreement in relation to the acquisition with KKR.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular