ANZ confirms discussions with KKR for MYOB buyout

July 13 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX confirmed on Wednesday that it was in discussions with U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N for a potential acquisition of Australian software firm MYOB Group.

ANZ, however, added it was yet to reach an agreement in relation to the acquisition with KKR.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

