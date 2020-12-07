US Markets
C

ANZ, Citi, Deutsche Bank committed for trial in Australian court on criminal cartel charges

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Deutsche Bank AG and senior executives have been committed to Australian Federal Court for trial on criminal cartel charges, in the country's biggest white collar criminal case.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc C.N, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX, Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE and senior executives have been committed to Australian Federal Court for trial on criminal cartel charges, in the country's biggest white collar criminal case.

The regulator has accused the investment banks of colluding over a A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) 2015 share issue to withhold unsold shares and keep the stock price from falling.

Their client, ANZ, is also defending the case.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular