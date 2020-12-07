ANZ, Citi, Deutsche Bank committed for trial in Australian court on criminal cartel charges

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc C.N, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX, Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE and senior executives have been committed to Australian Federal Court for trial on criminal cartel charges, in the country's biggest white collar criminal case.

The regulator has accused the investment banks of colluding over a A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) 2015 share issue to withhold unsold shares and keep the stock price from falling.

Their client, ANZ, is also defending the case.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

