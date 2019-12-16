ANZ chairman says bank can meet capital requirements without fresh money

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX chairman David Gonski said on Tuesday the lender is confident it can meet higher capital requirements without having to raise new capital from shareholders.

ANZ faces pressure at its New Zealand unit as the central bank there has pointed out the need to improve internal risk controls, citing an external report conducted by Deloitte.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

