Markets

ANZ, CBA Agree To Settle 2016 U.S. BBSW Class Action

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) separately said that they reached an agreement with plaintiffs to settle a class action brought against the Banks in the United States during 2016.

The class action named a number of banks, including ANZ and CBA, related to the bank bill swap rate or BBSW and the trading of BBSW-based products.

The banks also said the settlement is without admission of liability and remains subject to negotiation and execution of complete settlement terms as well as court approval. The terms of the settlement remain confidential. The financial impact of the settlement is not material.

CBA said it previously raised a provision in relation to the matter in the 2021 financial year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular