ANZ appoints Antonia Watson as New Zealand CEO

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX said on Wednesday it appointed Antonia Watson as the chief executive officer of its New Zealand unit.

Watson, the unit's acting CEO since May, will also become a director of ANZ Bank New Zealand, the lender said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

