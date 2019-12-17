ANZ appoints Antonia Watson as New Zealand CEO

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Wednesday it appointed Antonia Watson as the chief executive officer of its New Zealand unit.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX said on Wednesday it appointed Antonia Watson as the chief executive officer of its New Zealand unit.

Watson, the unit's acting CEO since May, will also become a director of ANZ Bank New Zealand, the lender said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters