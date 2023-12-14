ANZ Appeals Australian Federal Court Decision On 2015 Institutional Equity Placement

(RTTNews) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) on Thursday announced that it had lodged a Notice of Appeal from the decision of the Federal Court of Australia regarding its fully underwritten institutional share placement in August 2015.

In a judgment delivered on October 13, the Court found ANZ should have notified the Australian Securities Exchange of the joint lead managers' take-up of shares in the placement.

A civil penalty of $900,000 was imposed on ANZ for a continuous disclosure contravention that the Court found occurred on August 7, 2015.

ANZ Chief Risk Officer Kevin Corbally said, "Given the importance of continuous disclosure laws, there is benefit for financial market participants in obtaining guidance from the Full Federal Court."

ANZ said it does not intend to provide any further comment at this time.

