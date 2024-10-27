News & Insights

ANZGF

ANZ Adjustments Post-Suncorp Acquisition Impact 2024 Profits

October 27, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

October 27, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings announced a $196 million net after-tax charge impacting its second-half 2024 results due to accounting adjustments following the acquisition of Suncorp Bank. This adjustment, which includes an accelerated software amortization and a credit impairment charge, will slightly reduce ANZ’s Common Equity Tier 1 Capital. Despite the impact on profits, the adjustments do not alter the assessed value or purchase price of Suncorp Bank.

